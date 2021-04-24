2 hurt after SUV collides with bear in Crow Wing County

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Two people are recovering from injuries they suffered when their sport utility vehicle hit a bear in east-central Minnesota. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 19-year-old Tyler S. Peterson and 20-year-old Cynthia Thompson, both of Brainerd, were northbound on Highway 25 in Crow Wing County on Friday night when they hit the bear, went off the road and overturned. The Minnesota State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts. They were taken to a hospital in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries. The patrol says alcohol was not involved.