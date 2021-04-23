You Ask, We Answer: Will there be a Memorial Day parade this year?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this "You Ask, We Answer," Joe, Sharon and Paul have asked us, will there be a parade in Eau Claire this Memorial Day, after having been canceled in 2020?

According to Eau Claire Patriotic Council President Ron Martin, there will be.



The parade will begin at 9:30 that morning at Wilson Park. Those marching in the parade will then walk over the Veterans Memorial Bridge where they will pause to drop a wreath into the Chippewa River in remembrance of those lost in wars.



The parade will end at the UW-Eau Claire's Fine Art Center parking lot, and shortly after, a program will begin at Owen Park. Martin said the program will include the tradition of reading the names of veterans who died in the past year, the Gettysburg Address and General Logan's Order.

"It's going to be nice to have our veterans organizations back, our civic organizations back, seeing people demonstrate the honor that this day is all about," Martin said.

The parade will be scaled back from earlier years according to Martin, and they will not be throwing candy. He hopes next year they will have a full-fledged parade and program.