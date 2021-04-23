With needs on both lines, Vikes have draft-pick limitations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was “down in the dumps” about his defense at the end of last season. Injuries and inexperience were too much to overcome. This year, six free agents have been added to the group despite a lack of salary cap space. Three other key players will return from 2020 absences. Zimmer says he’s been rejuvenated. Now comes the draft, and more limitations. The offense has needs, and the Vikings don’t have a second-round pick. They have the 14th overall selection, with several attractive edge rushers expected to be available in the first round.