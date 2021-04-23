WIAC baseball: Blugolds swept, Blue Devils split

(WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader vs UW-Platteville Friday at Carson Park.

The Pioneers won the first game 15-5, then completed the sweep with a 8-1 win in the second game.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

The Blugolds (4-18, 4-12 WIAC) will travel to UW-Platteville (12-12, 8-8 WIAC) on Saturday for another doubleheader.

UW-Stout split a doubleheader at UW-La Crosse. The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 6-5 win in game one before the Blue Devils responded with a 12-6 win in game two.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

The Blue Devils (11-11, 8-8 WIAC) will host UW-La Crosse (15-9, 8-8 WIAC) for a doubleheader on Saturday for a nonconference doubleheader.