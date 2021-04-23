What $5,000 grant from the state would mean for one Eau Claire business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Small businesses could receive up to $5,000 in federal relief.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a new $420 million program funded by the Federal Rescue Plan Act that would award grants towards small businesses.

The funds will be awarded to over 85,000 small businesses in Wisconsin as long as they gross over $10,000 annually.

For businesses like Eau Claire's Raggedy Man, the winter months usually hit them hard, but because of the pandemic, owner Matt Pabich is facing more financial strain than usual.

"We're still kind of, still are healing from COVID. It hit harder. I'm a tiny space and so what happened with me, I'm strictly a brick and mortar shop so I didn't have the ability to hit a switch and go online," Pabich said.

Pabich said Raggedy Man will use the grant to pay for bills and buy more inventory.

According to Pabich, foot-traffic has increased since vaccinations have been introduced to Eau Claire.

President of Eau Claire's Chamber of Commerce Dave Minor said the economy needs to be back on its feet, and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.

"We cannot... let me emphasize that again. We cannot go backward and have businesses shut down again. We need to have our economy back on track," Minor said.

Businesses already awarded grants under the CARES Act will be eligible to apply again through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue (DOR).

Final details of the grants will not be finalized until federal guidance regarding state aid is in place.