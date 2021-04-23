Universal shortage in auto chips causes strain on supply

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A universal shortage in semiconductor chips for cars is now catching up with manufacturers.

What started as a result of the pandemic, demand for auto chips has now outpaced supply. Auto sales have outstripped what auto manufacturers were anticipating causing headaches for dealerships.

Semiconductors, also known as computer chips, are the brains behind the car. Cars use them to control airbags, windows and GPS systems.

In west-central Wisconsin, some companies like General Motors and Ford have been taking the semiconductor chips from vehicles they don't sell and placing them into pick-up trucks and SUVs to make up for the loss in supply.

According to Mike Toycen of Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls, his dealership has had to adjust to the changes in inventory.

"We've had to shift the sales focus more from the new side to the used, and then there's a heavier emphasis on parts and service now. You know, we haven't been immune to it. And there has been some pain, but you know, we're flexible, and we're adaptable. We're getting by with it," Toycen said.

Toycen added domestic turnaround for car orders is typically 12 to 15 weeks, but right now, it's double that.

To make up for lost production, Ford intends to run a number of its domestic plants during the traditional summer shut-down period in late June, early July.