Twins add Sanó to injured list, call up prospect Kirilloff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sputtering Minnesota Twins have shelved another regular. They placed first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list. Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open spots.