Tomah leads after day one of Western Wisconsin Invite

HAMMOND (WQOW)- It was 49 degrees and rainy Friday, not ideal weather for golfing. For some Western Wisconsin teams it was their first outing of the season. Others, like Durand, are already warmed up, as the Panthers won their first match on Thursday. Several of them met Friday at Hammond Golf Club for the Western Wisconsin Invite.

Below are team results after day one:

1. Tomah - 322

2. St. Croix Central - 328

3. Durand - 342

4. Osceola - 351

5. Ellsworth - 357

6. Baldwin-Woodville - 376

7. Elk Mound - 429

8. Glenwood City - 434

9. Somerset - 443

Below are the top ten individual results after day one:

T1. Hunter Neumann (Tomah) - 75

T1. Jacob Hall (Osceola) - 75

T3. Dawson Kurth (Durand) - 78

T3. Matt Mueller (St. Croix Central) - 78

T5. Kade Gnewikow (Tomah) - 81

T5. Jake Berry (Tomah) - 81

T5. Owen Rozeboom (St. Croix Central) - 81

8. Nick Mueller (St. Croix Central) - 83

T9. Charlie Brenner (Durand) - 84

T9. Trey Wittenburg (Ellsworth) -84

Two players from Spring Valley also played a round, but were not counted in the event's scoring.

Day two of the event will get underway tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. at Spring Valley Golf Course.