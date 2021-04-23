Tod’s shares soar on $90.5m deal with French group LVMH

MILAN (AP) — LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tod’s founder Diego Dalle Valle are further cementing their 20-year friendship with a deal for the French group to increase its stake in the Italian luxury goods maker. Shares in the Italian luxury fashion group Tod’s jumped by more than 10% Friday on news of the 75-million-euro ($90.5 million) deal. Tod’s got more expensive after adding influencer Chiara Ferragni to its board earlier this month, boosting shares by 12% as it seeks to reach younger buyers.