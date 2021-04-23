The Chippewa Valley’s connection to “Cheers”

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is a place where everyone knows your name so it's only fitting that it is memorialized in a song we all know about just that.

The Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology shared a fun fact on its Facebook page Friday saying that a picture used in the opening credits of "Cheers" has Chippewa Valley roots.

Museum Coordinator Stefan Geisinger said he learned about the connection recently while revamping the Mason Shoe collection at the museum.

He said the photo, which is used behind Woody Harrelson's name in the opening credits, was taken in Brill, Wisconsin, which is in Barron County, in 1902.

It is of a dining room at one of August Mason's lumber camps. That name should be familiar to those in the Chippewa Valley; he is the founder of Mason Shoes. So, you can see the photo for yourself in the book "The Mason Companies 100 Years of History"

If you want to check out the museum for yourself, it's open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.