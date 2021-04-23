Record numbers for Regis baseball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday is an exciting, but important day for Eau Claire Regis baseball.

The Ramblers are going to scrimmage Mauston, ending a string of 24 practices this year without a contest.

While the score doesn't matter, the 'live ball' reps mean everything for the record 32 players on this year's roster, most of whom are underclassmen.

"There's some talent here, from freshman through seniors, each class has some kids that can play," head coach Andy Niese said.

There will be a learning curve. Niese said he is looking for effort, intention and sincerity.

Regis opens the regular season Tuesday vs Prescott.