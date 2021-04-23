Racial equity meeting interrupted with racist slurs, images

Police in Connecticut are trying to find out who interrupted a video conference meeting of a racial equity task force with racist epithets and images of enslaved people. Fairfield Police chief Robert Kalamaras says someone joined the virtual meeting of the city’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Thursday evening and began sharing their screen using the racist images and language. Kalamaras says some of the epithets used by the individual were directed at Black members of the task force. He says the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime.