McDonell/Regis, Durand win golf openers

(WQOW) - The first swings of the high school boys golf season were Thursday in Wisconsin.

Below are results from area matches:

Osseo Cloverbelt Conference match - Osseo Golf Club

Team results:

McDonell/Regis, 168

2. Fall Creek, 195

2. Neillsville, 195

4. Cadott, 198

5. Stanley-Boyd, 201

6. Altoona, 209

7. Columbus, 217

8. Osseo-Fairchild, 219

9. Owen-Withee, 235

10. Thorp, 261

11. Colby, 267

Top individuals:

Issac Petersilka (McDonell/Regis), 39

Andrew Bauer (McDonell/Regis), 39

Nolan John (Neillsville), 39

4. Ben Biskupski (McDonell/Regis), 42

4. Brock Laube (Fall Creek), 42

Dunn-St. Croix Conference match - Spring Valley

Team results:

Durand, 175

2. Glenwood City, 224

3. Mondovi, 237

4. Colfax/Elk Mound, 240

*Charlie Brenner (Durand) earned medalist honors (40)