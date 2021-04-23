McDonell/Regis, Durand win golf openers

McDonell/Regis, Durand win golf openersUpdated
(WQOW) - The first swings of the high school boys golf season were Thursday in Wisconsin.
Below are results from area matches:
Osseo Cloverbelt Conference match - Osseo Golf Club
Team results:
- McDonell/Regis, 168
2. Fall Creek, 195
2. Neillsville, 195
4. Cadott, 198
5. Stanley-Boyd, 201
6. Altoona, 209
7. Columbus, 217
8. Osseo-Fairchild, 219
9. Owen-Withee, 235
10. Thorp, 261
11. Colby, 267
Top individuals:
- Issac Petersilka (McDonell/Regis), 39
- Andrew Bauer (McDonell/Regis), 39
- Nolan John (Neillsville), 39
4. Ben Biskupski (McDonell/Regis), 42
4. Brock Laube (Fall Creek), 42
Dunn-St. Croix Conference match - Spring Valley
Team results:
- Durand, 175
2. Glenwood City, 224
3. Mondovi, 237
4. Colfax/Elk Mound, 240
*Charlie Brenner (Durand) earned medalist honors (40)