March for policing reform planned in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — People plan to gather in downtown Chicago to call for changes in the city’s policing. Organizers with Activate-Chi say the protest will begin Saturday with a noon rally at Daley Plaza followed by a march through downtown streets and a vigil for people killed by police. Activists have held other protests around Chicago since the April 15 release of video showing the fatal police shooting last month of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino boy. The footage showed the officer shoot Toledo less than a second after Toledo dropped a gun and began turning toward the officer while raising his hands.