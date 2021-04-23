‘Look after my babies’: In Ethiopia, a Tigray family’s quest

War broke out in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region at the worst possible time for Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam and his family. Their village of Mai Kadra was caught in the first known massacre of a grinding conflict that has killed thousands of ethnic Tigrayans like them. Abraha pleaded with his wife, writhing from post-childbirth complications, to be silent, fearful any noise would bring gunmen to his door. Their hungry newborn twin daughters were wailing beside her. Their two young sons watched in fear. Abraha was terrified his family would not survive.