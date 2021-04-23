Kors marks 40th anniversary with love letter to Broadway

Michael Kors loves fashion, but he also loves the Broadway theater. He celebrated that love as he marked his 40th anniversary as a designer this week, with a show that showcased the razzle-dazzle of Broadway. His models sashayed down a runway that was actually West 45th street, in the heart of Manhattan’s still-shuttered theater district. Afterward they gathered in the Shubert Theater for a medley, performed by Rufus Wainwright, of uplifting hits about the Big Apple, including “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” Kors sat down with The Associated Press over Zoom this week to discuss his collection, his love for Broadway, and 40 years in fashion.