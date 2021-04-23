Kentucky’s Clarke mourned by teammates, basketball world

The death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke following a car accident in Los Angeles sparked an outpouring of grief and support from around basketball, including reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The university announced Clarke’s death from a two-car crash in a release Thursday night. A player-organized candlelight public vigil outside the team dormitory was announced, just after Wildcats coach John Calipari arrived in California to be with Clarke’s family. He wrote on his web site that he was “still trying to process what has happened to a kid we all loved.”