LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 for their sixth straight win. Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Strum also scored as the Wild improved to 9-2-1 in their past 12 games. Cam Talbot made 40 saves. Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have gone 26 games without consecutive wins. Cal Petersen made 20 saves.