Interfaith group seeking racial justice art for postcard project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a passion for racial justice and art, then you may want to express your creativity through the Chippewa Valley Community Postcard Project.

Interfaith Action for Racial Justice is asking people of all ages to turn a 4" x 6" postcard into art for racial justice.

Through the project, the group is asking community members to submit a postcard that answers a question relating to social justice like 'What can I do to make the Chippewa Valley a place where people of color feel more appreciated?' or 'How can I overcome a prejudice I have about a certain group?'

"We hope that this is the first of many postcard projects," said Arm Hahn, a member of Interfaith for Racial Justice. "With racial justice being such a big issue and on so many people's minds, and the predominant culture in our community is white, we hope that we can make it more welcoming to people of color and connect with each other."

Hmong artist True Vue recently submitted a postcard that said 'Uniting Together is Beautiful,' and hopes the project creates more empathy and less fear.

"I am a minority and I have faced racism. I thought, 'Wow, this is such a great way for people to come together to collaborate and engage in conversation about what does racism mean to me?' What does it mean to this community? How do I feel about it? What am I going to do to be a part of a shield to say 'Hey, racism is not okay in this city,'" Vue said.

You can respond with drawings, shapes, words or even stick figures.

When you're done with your postcard, you can mail it or drop it off.

Collages of finished postcards will appear in windows of businesses, churches and other locations starting in June.

Mail to: 930 Galloway St., Mailbox #4, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Drop off: JONAH/LGBTQ+, 505 S. Dewey Street, Suite 204, Eau Claire, WI 54701

You can make or buy your own 4" x 6" postcard or email cvpostcard@gmail.com for free blank ones.

Here are the list of questions you can choose from to answer: