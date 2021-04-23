Huskies fall to Holmen in final road game of season

HOLMEN (WQOW) - The Eau Claire North football team was shutout by Holmen High School in its final road game of the alternate football season.

The Vikings' defense bottled up North's run game in a 42-0 victory at Empire Stadium. The Huskies finished with 43 yards of offense - 21 on the ground.

North had a few opportunities for deep pass completions, but couldn't connect often enough to sustain drives.

Holmen led 7-0 after one quarter on a Nathan Nevala 8-yard touchdown run. The Vikings scored two more touchdowns in both the second quarter and third quarter.

The Vikings rushed for 340 yards on 49 carries.

North returns to Carson Park for the final two games of the alternate football season. The Huskies will face Sparta High School next Friday at 4:30 p.m.