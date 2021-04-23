HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s community garden set to open

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Squash, cucumbers, carrots, oh my! A local hospital is helping community members with limited resources gain access to fresh produce.

For the ninth year, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital is offering 24 gardening plots. The garden has provided more than 7.5 tons of food to families in need in Chippewa County.

Community garden coordinator Roger Elliott said the produce is delivered to local food pantries and kitchens within 24 hours of being picked. According to Elliott, the idea to start a garden originated after 2010 census data revealed food insecurity was prevalent in Chippewa County.

"[The garden] becomes a mission for us," Elliott said. "It's something for us to do, it's not really a hobby. It's something we want to do to give back to the community because there is such a great need."

One gardener said she started ordering seeds for the community garden back in January.

The cost to rent a plot is $35, and gardening tools are available. The community garden will be ready for planting in May.