Happ loses no-hitter in 8th for Twins in 2-0 win vs Pirates

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ pitched no-hit ball until Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning, as the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. The 38-year-old Happ was removed after the hit by manager Rocco Baldelli with the two-run lead. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers finished the one-hitter as the Twins won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave each hit their first home runs of the season for Minnesota. That spoiled another stellar start by Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker.