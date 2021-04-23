Georgia AG quits chair of prosecutors’ group in riot fallout

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has resigned as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association. Chris Carr says he has a “fundamental difference of opinion” with some other members of the group. That split dates back to a robocall the group sent encouraging the crowd that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. Carr said in his resignation letter that he tried to restore the group’s reputation. But now the board has made Peter Bisbee the executive director. Bisbee was responsible for the much-criticized robocall. Rebecca Galanti of the Georgia Democrats says Carr’s resignation now doesn’t change the fact that his group contributed to a deadly riot.