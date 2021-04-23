Skip to Content

French firefighters pelted as they put out Lille school fire

4:09 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French firefighters who tackled a fire deliberately set at a school in the city of Lille were pelted with projectiles by people in nearby buildings. The incidents come amid rising tensions between the northern region’s citizens and police as lockdown restrictions and perceptions of government elitism have led to frustration in poorer areas. Lille Mayor Martine Aubry firmly condemned the act of “voluntary arson. No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished very quickly.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content