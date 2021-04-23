France: Policewoman fatally stabbed, attacker shot dead

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say a French policewoman has been stabbed to death inside her police station and that fellow officers nearby shot and killed the suspected attacker. The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear. Friday’s attack took place just inside the police station in Rambouillet southwest of Paris, home to a former royal retreat. The police officer was an administrative employee at the station. Investigators were looking into whether there might have been a link to terrorism, but the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it is not currently involved in the investigation. Prime Minister Jean Castex and other top officials are heading to the scene of the attack.