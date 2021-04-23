Evers’ vetoes allow for mandatory vaccinations, closing churches during pandemic

MADISON (WQOW) - A pair of Republican-backed bills have been vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

One of the bills, Assembly Bill 23, was introduced by Sen. Kathy Bernier and 16 other Republican state lawmakers. The bill would have prohibited government officials from mandating vaccination against COVID-19.

In his veto, the governor says the bill would "take away existing tools during a declared public health emergency." Evers goes on to say, "our response to this pandemic should be about following the science and public health experts and working together to save as many lives as we can, not finding ways to make it harder to fight this virus or keep Wisconsinites safe."

The second bill vetoed by Evers was Assembly Bill 24. That bill would have prohibited health officers from closing places of worship during the pandemic.

Evers said the bill "would also specify that the statutory language shall not be construed to confer any authority on a local health officer to close or restrict capacity in places of worship or any other entities."