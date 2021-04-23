EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca’s COVID shot

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency is expected to provide updated guidance on how countries across Europe should use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. The Amsterdam-based drug regulator for the 27-nation European Union said earlier this month that there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting disorders. But it said the benefits of getting the shots outweighed the risks. Its experts have since been considering issues such as whether people who received a first AstraZeneca dose should be offered a second, and if there are specific risk factors that might make some recipients more vulnerable to developing the unusual blood clots.