Dunn County bridge closure, dam removal, will cause months-long detour

ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - If you travel on State Road 85 between Durand and Eau Claire, you may need to take a detour this summer as the Rock Falls bridge is replaced and the dam underneath removed.

The bridge was built in 1941, and the dam underneath is even older. Project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Tyler Rongstad said the bridge is in poor condition, having received a 24.8 out of 100 sufficiency rating from WisDOT.



At the same time, the Wisconsin DNR wants to remove the dam underneath the bridge, as it's not functioning properly or holding back all the water it should. And also, they cannot find the dam's owner.



The $1.9 million project is set to begin May 17 and go until mid-September.

"It's a little bit of a longer project and part of that is our process for removing the dam is a little bit slower," Rongstad said. "We have to draw down the water at a slow pace that's kind of determined by the DNR to help with sediment transfer down the stream, we want to minimize that as much as possible, and then that will allow us to get going on building the bridge back."

The detour for the road closure has drivers taking U.S. Highway 10 and Wisconsin 37 through Mondovi. Depending on where you start from and where you're going, the new route could add about 10 minutes to a driver's travel time.



Rongstad anticipates local traffic in the Rock Falls/Rock Creek area will find shorter detours to get around the bridge while it's closed.