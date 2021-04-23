Duke signs Marquette’s John, Davidson’s Jones as transfers

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has signed Marquette graduate transfer Theo John and Davidson graduate transfer Bates Jones to scholarship agreements. The additions announced Friday are part of the Blue Devils’ roster overhaul after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski says both forwards will bring a veteran presence to the frontcourt. Three of last year’s Blue Devils are early entrants to the NBA draft. Four others have decided to transfer. Duke is adding the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class, headlined by forward Paolo Banchero.