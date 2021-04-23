Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden’s Europe outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. Biden has said he opposes the pipeline and has been keen to portray himself as tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin while being a strong supporter of Eastern European countries like Poland and Ukraine that are dead set against it. But he is also torn by ally Germany’s advocacy for the project and has put off a decision on new sanctions. With the pipeline almost 95% finished, his hand may soon be forced.