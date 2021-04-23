Skip to Content

Detectives: DNA solves 1985 slaying, rape of dementia victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a DNA test led to the arrest of a suspect in the April 1985 slaying, rape and kidnapping of a 78-year-old woman who had dementia and had wandered away from her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested 61-year-old Richard C. Lange on first-degree murder charges. The office did not release the victim’s name, but 1985 news stories identify her as Mildred Matheny. She was found unconscious, nude and beaten along a remote dirt road about 25 miles from where she had disappeared seven hours earlier. She died 11 days later. Lange has denied involvement. 

