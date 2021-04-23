Cooler and dreary for the weekend

It's a dreary but mild Friday evening. At least temperatures made it into the upper 50s, so it still felt spring-like despite the clouds. Scattered showers are moving through the Chippewa Valley Friday evening ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures are notably cooler to the northwest, and we'll see colder air settle in for the weekend. A few scattered showers remain possible Friday night. Most of the scattered light showers should stay rain, but some areas to the northwest, mainly north of Highway 8, could be cool enough by early Saturday morning to see a few light snow showers.



Although mostly cloudy, chances for showers will be minimal after Saturday morning. There will be a brief window of clearing between systems, and we could see a little bit of clearing Saturday evening before sunset.

Temperatures will be cool and will likely top out in the mid to upper 40s. Better chances for showers arrive Sunday afternoon, when we could see some mixing with snow. Parts of Minnesota will likely see some accumulation from this, and it isn't out of the question for us to see some minimal accumulations on grassy surfaces.

We quickly 180 from winter-like weather to summer-like conditions to start the week, as warmer air moves in. By Monday, temperatures will shoot into the upper 60s to near 70, with only a small chance for scattered showers.

Warmth stays with us through Tuesday, when highs are expected to be in the low 70s with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

After Tuesday, temperatures level off in the low 60s to end the week.