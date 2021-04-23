Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for vaccines in future years

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million COVID-19 booster doses for next year, and 30 million in 2023 with options for tens of millions more in future years. Trudeau says the deal includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024. He also says the government is in ongoing discussions with other vaccine manufacturers about their plans for booster shots, too. Trudeau says Canadians expect the government to be ready for whatever happens. He says there is a hope that booster shots might not be necessary, but says it is better to be prepared.