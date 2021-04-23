Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Leaders of a North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies serving search and drug-related warrants are planning to urge a court to release body camera video of the shooting. The calls for transparency come amid growing concern that Andrew Brown Jr. was killed as he was trying to drive away. A notice posted by the City Council in Elizabeth City said it intended on Friday to have the city attorney petition a local court to make the video public. In North Carolina, a judge must generally sign off on release of body camera footage.