Bosnia resettles migrant families found in ruined house

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities say a group of 8 migrant families, including 15 children, found sheltering in a ruined house have been moved to an organized facility for asylum-seekers. A total 32 people were found in the northwestern town of Velika Kladusa, in what officials Friday described as an abandoned and “devastated” house. Thousands of migrants live stranded in impoverished Bosnia, a key stage in an arduous journey through the Balkans to Europe’s prosperous heartland. Most are housed in organized camps, but hundreds are still sleeping rough near the border with European Union member Croatia, in the hope of surreptitiously crossing over.