A mediocre last weekend of April

Earth Day did not disappoint with warm temps and plenty of sunshine. Our high temperature hit 65 degrees Thursday, but that was a one and done feat.

Friday will start with spotty showers across the area. By no means will it be a good, steady rain. If anything, we'll see nuisance rain showers on and off through mid-morning. There will be a break from the rain with another round possible in the evening. New rain totals will be less than 0.1'' in most spots.

Temperatures will get stuck in the mid to upper 50s. It will be breezy too, with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

The rest of the weekend won't be all that spectacular. Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance for light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will only get near 50 in the afternoon, and the northerly winds could hold wind chills in the upper 30s most of the day.

For Sunday, it's basically a repeat, with rain chances returning in the late evening. It will be a mostly dry weekend, but it won't be all that warm.

Next week, we'll see the warmer temperatures come back for a few days. 60s and 70s are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Plus, there may be a few thunderstorms in the mix too.