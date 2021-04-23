130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

CAIRO (AP) — Independent rescue groups say that more than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a shipwreck off the Libyan Mediterranean coast. SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, says that the wreck of a rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least ten bodies near the wreck. Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty.