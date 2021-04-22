You Ask, We Answer: Where did the swan outside Banbury Place come from?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In Thursday's edition of "You Ask, We Answer," Sally asked where the swan outside Banbury Place came from?

We asked the sculptor, artist Steve Bateman, how the swan made of junk ended up on its pedestal?

He said the project began when he joined the "Adopt a River" program in Minnesota. After spending several weeks cleaning out trash from the Mississippi River, he decided to take that trash and turn it into someone else's treasure.

After spending time in multiple locations, Bateman said the owner of Banbury Place saw him at a live art show and asked him if he'd like to keep the sculpture there.

"People say it's inspiring, people say they've seen it since they were a little kid. One couple, I met them at this bar and they were just like 'oh you did that? That's part of the reason we moved here, cause we saw that.' And I'm like, cool!" Bateman said.

Bateman said Banbury Place reached out to see if he would make a commemorative sign for the location. He said he will be partnering with the folks at The Sticker Spot to design and create the sign.

If you would like to follow Bateman's work, his Instagram is @sbatemanart or Steve Bateman Sculpture on Facebook.