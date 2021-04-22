With No. 14 pick, Vikings could use boost on both lines

The Minnesota Vikings enter the NFL draft with the 14th overall pick. They’re likely to use their first-rounder to either shore up the offensive line or the defensive line. Both position groups were problems last year when the Vikings finished 7-9. They could use the kind of instant-impact player from this draft that wide receiver Justin Jefferson was last season. Jefferson and Adam Thielen form a potent pass-catching tandem, but quarterback Kirk Cousins could use a third option. An inexperienced group of cornerbacks got a boost with the signing of veteran Patrick Peterson, but the Vikings could still upgrade there.