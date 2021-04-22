Wisconsinites give their input on Evers’ budget in public hearing

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Western Wisconsin residents had the opportunity to give their input on the next biennial budget for the state of Wisconsin at UW-Stout on Thursday. This is the $91 billion budget proposed by Governor Tony Evers.

Before the Wisconsin state budget is approved, the public can share testimony to members of the Joint Finance Committee of the Wisconsin Legislature. All day Thursday people took turns speaking for two minutes on what matters to them, and what they want to see Wisconsin invest in.

The day's first speaker was UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank who wants to see the budget include funding for the campus's Heritage Hall, which she said is outdated.

"This is a building project that we are asking for planning and design funds for during this biennium," Frank said. "$5.6 million in planning and design funds, and what we want to be able to do is plan really smart, efficient, flexible spaces for our student learning."

Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack spoke on behalf of the city.

"I was talking about different things that affect Menomonie, Wisconsin like the expenditure restraint program," Knaack said.

Another speaker was Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson.

"It was very important for us in the Eau Claire Area School District to testify to the Joint Finance Committee today to show our support for public education and the governor's budget as well and how these types of matters truly impact Eau Claire," Johnson said.

Samuel Schneider of La Crosse wanted to speak to legislators about the government being responsible with its spending.

"I think a good idea would be to try and limit spending as much as possible instead of increasing spending and that's something I don't think this budget does," Schneider said.

Advocacy groups also met at UW-Stout Thursday, including the Wisconsin Public Education Network and Citizen Action Wisconsin..

If you couldn't make it to UW-Stout Thursday, there is one more hearing taking place virtually on April 28. Click or tap here to register for that event.