‘We’re buzzing!’ Brit Awards to welcome back music fans

LONDON (AP) — British music’s leading prize night next month will feature an audience of 4,000 people as part of the government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions following a sharp drop in new cases. In a statement Thursday, the Brit Awards said the May 11 event at London’s 02 Arena will be the first major indoor music event in the country to welcome back a live audience since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago. Organizers said they are gifting 2,500 tickets to so-called key worker from the Greater London area to mark their work through “the difficult times” of the pandemic.