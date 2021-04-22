Vaccine hesitancy impacts vaccine demand in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire County plans to have 80% of residents fully vaccinated by July 1, 2021, but that number may not be as attainable as it seems.

Only 32% of the county is fully vaccinated, meaning 38,000 individuals need to complete a vaccine series in order to get the county total to 80%. Ages 15 and younger make up 20% of Eau Claire's population, therefore, the county is not able to reach 100%.

Officials say vaccine hesitancy will keep the county from reaching 80%. Health Director Lieske Giese said the health department is working on plans to fix that.

Giese said Eau Claire County will be combating vaccine hesitancy in three ways:

Zorn arena will continue to operate 5 days a week as a walk in clinic,

The health department will travel to schools, worksites and churches to administer vaccine.

Trusted messengers will be sent out by the health department to groups who may be more vulnerable, to provide information on how to get vaccinated.

"We are hearing from all providers that their volume of appointments are very low this week. So, it seems to be a pretty significant decrease, that's been true already at Zorn, with the number of appointments much less than last week," said Giese.

Giese said that all locations currently administering the vaccine have enough supply.

Because of the significant decrease in appointment demand, Giese went on to say that we'll be much closer to 60% of the county population fully vaccinated by July.

Giese added that tomorrow they plan to get more information on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If they do get the green light, they will start administering it throughout the county.