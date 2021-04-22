USDA to continue providing universal free lunch next school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The USDA announced it would continue its child nutrition program waivers to combat food insecurity caused by the pandemic.

The Eau Claire Area School District is currently working on plans to adopt those waivers with the Department of Public Instruction.

According to the director of food and nutrition with the district Joshua Guckenberg, schools filled close to 3,000 meals a day between last March and August with the waiver program.

Guckenberg said there has not been a huge change in need since but that could eventually change as the year goes on.

"Free reduced is kind of a living, breathing thing. So, every day could be a completely different number. We have not only students leaving that might be you know, moving away. But families may fall on hard times, I might have been a father that lost his job last week and now I'm applying for free and reduced meals," Guckenberg said.

Last school year, USDA waivers increased the reimbursement rate to schools from $3.60 to $4.25 per meal.

Reimbursement rates for next school year have not been announced.