Unmute, please: Echoes, glitches resound in virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just like the rest of us, world leaders are still figuring out the tech side of virtual work in a pandemic. Thursday’s livestreamed global climate summit featured some of the all-too-familiar foibles of working from home, broadcast for all the world. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked it off with a speech that kept echoing, and it continued from there. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s lips moved, but no one heard him at first. And Vladimir Putin didn’t seem to get the cue that he was on air. When it was his turn to talk, the Russian leader stared silently forward with his finger dancing near his lips and chin.