UK lawmakers pass motion saying China committing genocide

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have approved a parliamentary motion declaring that China’s policies against its Uyghur minority population in the far western Xinjiang region amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The motion is non-binding, and would not compel the British government to act. But it is another move signalling the growing outcry among U.K. politicians over alleged human rights abuses in China. The U.S. government and the parliaments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada have accused Beijing of genocide. The Chinese government has strongly rejected complaints of abuses and says internment camps in Xinjiang are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic radicalism.