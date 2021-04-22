Tradition: Chippewa Falls man marks 70th birthday with 7,000-meter swim

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local resident is marking his 70th birthday with quite the feat!

For the last 10 years, Reggie Holliday of Chippewa Falls swims laps at the Chippewa Falls YMCA to mark his birthday. He swims 100 meters for each year. On Thursday, Reggie turned 70 years old, which means he swam 7,000 meters, or 280 laps, in a 25-meter pool. That's 4.35 miles!

His daughter, Kellie, said Reggie wasn't sure he could do it this year, but nevertheless, his birthday tradition was completed.

From all of us at News 18: Happy birthday, Reggie!





Photos courtesy of Kellie Holliday