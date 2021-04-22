Suit: Police tore Black librarian’s shoulder in traffic stop

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia librarian says white officers used excessive force on the Black woman during a May 2019 traffic stop in North Carolina. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Stephanie Bottom of Atlanta was pulled from her car by her hair and the officers also tore her rotator cuff when they threw her on the ground. The lawsuit says the woman, now 68, posed no threat to officers from the Salisbury Police Department and a county sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for the city of Salisbury, North Carolina, declined to comment. Bottom pleaded guilty to failing to heed blue lights in the aftermath of the traffic stop.