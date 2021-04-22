State awarding $420 million in grants to Wisconsin small businesses

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WQOW) - If you own a business that has a gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million you will be eligible for a $5,000 grant from the state.

According to Gov. Tony Evers, there are 84,000 Wisconsin businesses that fall in that range.

“We want small businesses to know that help is on the way. And once we receive federal funds, we aren’t going to wait to get these funds out quickly to help small businesses restock shelves, catch up on bills, rehire and retain workers, and continue to help keep their customers, employees, and our communities safe as we work to bounce back together,” Evers said. “We can’t sit around and wait to get these funds out the door, and we can’t afford to let politics get in the way of getting resources and support to those who need our help.”

The money is being awarded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue, using money from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

“The new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and through savvy planning, grit and sacrifice are poised to make a strong recovery, and we are committed to being a strong partner in helping these businesses on the road to recovery,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

According to the governor's office, applications are not yet available.