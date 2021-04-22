Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57. The group’s former head of security says the rapper-producer was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Malonga said Shock G had struggled with drug addiction for years. The group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit “The Humpty Dance” in 1990, with Shock G performing as one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump. He introduced the group’s former roadie 2Pac to the world a year later on the song “Same Song.”