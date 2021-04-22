S Carolina quirky liquor laws give sour grapes to wine giant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The biggest winemaker in the United States wants to open an East Coast bottling and distribution center in South Carolina, investing $400 million and hiring up to 500 people. But it isn’t the taxpayer money and other typical incentives being offered to E & J Gallo Winery uncorking a struggle over the plan before South Carolina lawmakers. Instead, it’s the California winemaker’s request to open tasting rooms where people can sample their wines. That’s turning out to be a tough sell in this Southern state where quirky alcohol laws protect small retailers and harken back to the days of saloons and booze only in private clubs.